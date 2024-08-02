News
Australia: Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza
World News
2024-08-02 | 00:52
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Australia: Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza
Israeli air strikes that killed international aid workers in Gaza in April were the result of serious operational failures but were not intentional, according to an Australian government review of the incident released on Friday.
Three Israeli air strikes hit the convoy of aid vehicles traveling through Gaza on April 1, killing seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) staff. The dead included Palestinians and citizens of Australia, Britain, and Poland.
The killings drew widespread condemnation from Israel's allies and accusations that Israel had deliberately targeted the air workers, a claim it rejected.
An Australian review into the deaths said the Israel army decided to launch missiles at the convoy after mistakenly believing it was being hijacked by Hamas fighters, who were in fact, locally-contracted security guards.
In addition, information about the WCK convoy's movements had not reached the Israeli army team behind the strike, it said. This confusion was compounded because Israeli officials could not directly communicate with the aid convoy, the review added.
Israeli military staff also violated standard procedures in ordering the second and third strikes on the convoy without carrying out another identification process, it said.
"In this incident, it appears that the Israeli army controls failed, leading to errors in decision making and a misidentification, likely compounded by a level of confirmation bias," according to Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, who traveled to Israel to investigate the deaths.
"Based on the information available to me, it is my assessment that the Israeli army strike on the WCK aid workers was not knowingly or deliberately directed against the WCK."
Israel's investigation into the deaths had been "timely, appropriate and, with some exceptions, sufficient," he said.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on the Israeli government to apologize and said Australia wanted those accountable to be held responsible, including criminal charges if appropriate.
Wong said she had written to her Israeli counterpart calling for greater protection for humanitarian workers.
"This is not an isolated incident," she said.
"We have seen 250 aid workers killed during this conflict, and we have also seen recent events where UN vehicles have been fired upon, and it is clear that more needs to be done."
Reuters
