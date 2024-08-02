Australia: Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza

World News
2024-08-02 | 00:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Australia: Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
Australia: Israel did not deliberately kill foreign aid workers in Gaza

Israeli air strikes that killed international aid workers in Gaza in April were the result of serious operational failures but were not intentional, according to an Australian government review of the incident released on Friday.

Three Israeli air strikes hit the convoy of aid vehicles traveling through Gaza on April 1, killing seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) staff. The dead included Palestinians and citizens of Australia, Britain, and Poland.

The killings drew widespread condemnation from Israel's allies and accusations that Israel had deliberately targeted the air workers, a claim it rejected.

An Australian review into the deaths said the Israel army decided to launch missiles at the convoy after mistakenly believing it was being hijacked by Hamas fighters, who were in fact, locally-contracted security guards.

In addition, information about the WCK convoy's movements had not reached the Israeli army team behind the strike, it said. This confusion was compounded because Israeli officials could not directly communicate with the aid convoy, the review added.

Israeli military staff also violated standard procedures in ordering the second and third strikes on the convoy without carrying out another identification process, it said.

"In this incident, it appears that the Israeli army controls failed, leading to errors in decision making and a misidentification, likely compounded by a level of confirmation bias," according to Air Chief Marshal Mark Binskin, who traveled to Israel to investigate the deaths.

"Based on the information available to me, it is my assessment that the Israeli army strike on the WCK aid workers was not knowingly or deliberately directed against the WCK."

Israel's investigation into the deaths had been "timely, appropriate and, with some exceptions, sufficient," he said.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on the Israeli government to apologize and said Australia wanted those accountable to be held responsible, including criminal charges if appropriate.

Wong said she had written to her Israeli counterpart calling for greater protection for humanitarian workers.

"This is not an isolated incident," she said.

"We have seen 250 aid workers killed during this conflict, and we have also seen recent events where UN vehicles have been fired upon, and it is clear that more needs to be done."

Reuters

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

deliberately

foreign

workers

LBCI Next
Building in Crimea evacuated after being hit by ATACMS
Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:44

Israel army states Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif was killed in earlier Gaza strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-31

Al Jazeera states Israeli strike kills two journalists in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-27

Gaza civil defense: Around 170 killed in days-long Israeli operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-22

Gaza Health Ministry affirms: 70 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Khan Yunis, Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:41

Earthquake hits southern Italy, no immediate damage reported

LBCI
World News
01:32

Fire in Manila's Chinatown kills 11

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:19

Blinken, UAE discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza

LBCI
World News
01:02

Building in Crimea evacuated after being hit by ATACMS

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:19

Blinken, UAE discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza

LBCI
World News
00:10

Freed prisoners land on US soil after swap deal: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Air France, Transavia say Beirut flights suspended to Saturday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

US officials tell LBCI they refute Al-Akhbar's allegations, confirming "no assurances" were given to Lebanese officials that the Israeli airstrike would be outside Beirut and Dahieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Lebanon appeals to UN and ITU over Israeli 'cyber warfare'

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Middle East Airlines revises arrival times for six flights on August 1st, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More