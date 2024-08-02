Germany joins UN Command in South Korea policing armistice border

2024-08-02 | 03:29

2min


Germany officially joined the US-led United Nations Command (UNC) in South Korea on Friday, joining a group of nations that police the border with North Korea and have committed to help defend the South in the event of a war.

The move is a "clear sign" of Berlin's commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said at a ceremony at the main US military headquarters in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul.

"We are taking our commitment to a more permanent level," he said.

As part of the UNC, Germany will share responsibility for protecting the South's border with North Korea, he said.

The move represents the need to show unity and stand firm against those who attack "our common order", Pistorius said, adding that it is evidence of Germany's view that European and Indo-Pacific security is closely linked.

US Army General Paul LaCamera, commander of the UNC and United States Forces Korea, said Germany's addition would diversify the perspectives and capacities available to the UNC.

Reuters

World News

Germany

United Nations Command

South Korea

United Staes

North Korea

Border

UN: Global food prices declined slightly in July
Earthquake hits southern Italy, no immediate damage reported
