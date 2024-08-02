Floods, heavy rain in Pakistan kill at least 30

Floods brought by torrential rains in Pakistan caused damage that killed at least 30 people this week, authorities said on Friday, as the second-largest city of Lahore was drenched in the most rainfall it has received in more than four decades.



The arrival of the monsoon season has sparked floods and landslides across South Asia in the past week, with at least 195 killed and almost 200 missing in one disaster in neighboring India.



Rain pummelled Pakistan's north, causing floods, building collapses, and heightening the risk of electrocution.



"The 44-year-old rainfall record was broken in Lahore once again," said utility officials in the northeastern province of Punjab, where authorities tallied six deaths and warned that flash floods were expected in the south this week.



In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 children were among the two dozen people who died in the last three days of rains and floods in the northwestern province, Anwar Shehzad, a spokesman for its disaster management agency, told Reuters.



Reuters