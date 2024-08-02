Floods, heavy rain in Pakistan kill at least 30

World News
2024-08-02 | 06:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Floods, heavy rain in Pakistan kill at least 30
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Floods, heavy rain in Pakistan kill at least 30

Floods brought by torrential rains in Pakistan caused damage that killed at least 30 people this week, authorities said on Friday, as the second-largest city of Lahore was drenched in the most rainfall it has received in more than four decades.

The arrival of the monsoon season has sparked floods and landslides across South Asia in the past week, with at least 195 killed and almost 200 missing in one disaster in neighboring India.

Rain pummelled Pakistan's north, causing floods, building collapses, and heightening the risk of electrocution.

"The 44-year-old rainfall record was broken in Lahore once again," said utility officials in the northeastern province of Punjab, where authorities tallied six deaths and warned that flash floods were expected in the south this week.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 children were among the two dozen people who died in the last three days of rains and floods in the northwestern province, Anwar Shehzad, a spokesman for its disaster management agency, told Reuters.

Reuters

World News

Pakistan

Lahore

Floods

Rain

Kremlin says prisoner deal 'completely different' from Ukraine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-30

Rain and floods add to misery of Sudanese displaced by war

LBCI
World News
06:19

Kremlin says prisoner deal 'completely different' from Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-31

EU calls for 'maximum restraint' after Hamas chief killing

LBCI
World News
2024-07-31

German FM calls for restraint to calm conflict after Haniyeh's killing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:19

Kremlin says prisoner deal 'completely different' from Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:15

Kremlin says Vadim Krasikov, freed by Germany, is an FSB operative

LBCI
World News
04:59

Nigeria police to seek army help after violent protests

LBCI
World News
04:29

UN: Global food prices declined slightly in July

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-01

UN Security Council countries express concern over risk of all-out Middle East war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-30

Israel opts for limited and painful strike on Lebanon as it faces intensified pressures, internal divisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-29

Royal Jordanian airlines suspends flights to Beirut Monday and Tuesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah vows retaliation against Israel in major speech following Shokor and Haniyeh assassinations: Key takeaways

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

Hezbollah air defense repels Israeli warplanes over southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Lebanese Officials Uncertain About Hezbollah's Response; International Ambassadors Seek Calm

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:32

Hezbollah announces rocket attack on northern Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Israeli airstrike targets area in southern Lebanon; injuries and fatalities reported (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:42

Israel Enters War Emergency Amid Anticipated Retaliations from Iran and Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:43

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi questions presidential absence and Christian representation; warns against linking Lebanon to other issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Beirut's Rafic Hariri Airport traffic in July 2024: Arrivals exceed departures

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More