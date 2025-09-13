110,000 people attend far-right rally in London

13-09-2025 | 10:34
110,000 people attend far-right rally in London
110,000 people attend far-right rally in London

UK police said Saturday an estimated 110,000 people were at a march and rally organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

"We believe the number of people in attendance at the 'Unite the Kingdom' demonstration is around 110,000," London's Metropolitan Police said, noting it used a combination of CCTV and police helicopter footage for its estimate.

AFP

