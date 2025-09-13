News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
110,000 people attend far-right rally in London
World News
13-09-2025 | 10:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
110,000 people attend far-right rally in London
UK police said Saturday an estimated 110,000 people were at a march and rally organized by far-right activist Tommy Robinson.
"We believe the number of people in attendance at the 'Unite the Kingdom' demonstration is around 110,000," London's Metropolitan Police said, noting it used a combination of CCTV and police helicopter footage for its estimate.
AFP
World News
London
United Kingdom
Metropolitan Police
Next
Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha
Nepal's Sushila Karki takes oath of office as PM
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:18
UK police say nine arrested at far-right rally after 'unacceptable violence'
World News
12:18
UK police say nine arrested at far-right rally after 'unacceptable violence'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09
Spain bars two far-right Israeli ministers
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-09
Spain bars two far-right Israeli ministers
0
World News
2025-07-17
Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering: government
World News
2025-07-17
Slovenia bans two far-right Israeli ministers from entering: government
0
World News
2025-06-25
Dutch far-right leader Wilders says held 'excellent' Trump meeting
World News
2025-06-25
Dutch far-right leader Wilders says held 'excellent' Trump meeting
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:46
Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties
World News
13:46
Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
0
World News
12:18
UK police say nine arrested at far-right rally after 'unacceptable violence'
World News
12:18
UK police say nine arrested at far-right rally after 'unacceptable violence'
0
World News
11:43
Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack
World News
11:43
Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-12
Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen
Middle East News
2025-09-12
Death toll rises to 46 in Israeli raids on Yemen
0
World News
11:43
Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack
World News
11:43
Fire breaks out at Russian oil refinery following drone attack
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-04
Breaking: Polls close in Mount Lebanon’s municipal and mukhtar elections
0
Middle East News
2025-08-09
Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal
Middle East News
2025-08-09
Iran threatens planned Trump corridor envisaged by Azerbaijan-Armenia peace deal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
2
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22
Lebanon News
05:20
Lebanese army intercepts ship in illegal departure attempt, arrests 22
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?
4
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
05:35
Lebanese army receives eight truckloads of weapons from Palestinian camps
5
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More