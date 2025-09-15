Charlie Kirk shooting suspect not cooperating with authorities: Utah governor

World News
15-09-2025 | 01:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Charlie Kirk shooting suspect not cooperating with authorities: Utah governor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Charlie Kirk shooting suspect not cooperating with authorities: Utah governor

The man arrested in the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk is not cooperating with authorities, but investigators are working to establish a motive for the shooting by talking to his friends and family, Utah Governor Spencer Cox said on Sunday.

Cox said the accused gunman, Tyler Robinson, 22, would be formally charged on Tuesday. He remains in custody in Utah.

Investigators have yet to piece together why Robinson allegedly scaled a rooftop at Utah Valley University during an outdoor event and shot Kirk in the neck at long range on Wednesday.



Reuters 
 

World News

Charlie Kirk

Shooting

Suspect

Authorities

US

Utah

LBCI Next
Trump vows national emergency in Washington, DC over ICE dispute
Violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones 'unacceptable': EU's Kallas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-12

Utah governor names Tyler Robinson as suspect arrested in Kirk killing

LBCI
World News
2025-09-12

Trump says Charlie Kirk shooting suspect in custody

LBCI
World News
2025-09-11

US authorities say have 'good video footage' of Charlie Kirk suspect

LBCI
World News
2025-09-13

Accused sniper jailed in Charlie Kirk killing awaits formal charges in Utah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:29

Trump vows national emergency in Washington, DC over ICE dispute

LBCI
World News
09:49

Violation of Romanian airspace by Russian drones 'unacceptable': EU's Kallas

LBCI
World News
08:54

Pope Leo marks 70th birthday as believers gather in St. Peter's Square

LBCI
World News
05:22

US diplomat expresses regret over immigration raid on Korean workers, South Korea says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-08-14

Ukraine's Zelensky to meet UK PM in London ahead of Trump-Putin summit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-14

Israel's Smotrich approves settlement in bid to 'bury' idea of Palestinian state

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

Qatar PM to meet top US officials on Friday after Israeli attack in Doha

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-12

UAE summons Israeli ambassador over Israel's attack on Hamas leaders in Doha: Israel's KAN

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

France opens probe into former Lebanese PM Najib Mikati over suspected illicit assets

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:36

Lebanese FM prepares for emergency Arab-Islamic summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:33

Najib Mikati defends family wealth as French authorities probe assets

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Palestinian statehood debate: Israel's Gaza campaign sends message to Arab world ahead of summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Between condemnation and caution: Doha summit shapes response to Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
04:21

Israeli official rules out Netanyahu–Sharaa meeting amid ongoing security talks with Syria: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israeli strikes on Doha shake faith in US-Gulf defense pacts

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Lebanese Deputy PM Mitri calls for judicial accord with Syria on detainee issue

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More