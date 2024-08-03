US to deploy more warships, fighter jets to Middle East: Pentagon

2024-08-03 | 00:09
US to deploy more warships, fighter jets to Middle East: Pentagon
US to deploy more warships, fighter jets to Middle East: Pentagon

The United States will bolster its military presence in the Middle East, deploying additional warships and fighter jets to the region to "mitigate the possibility of regional escalation by Iran" or its proxies, the Pentagon said Friday.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin "has ordered adjustments to US military posture designed to improve US force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies," deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

