News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
33
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yen strengthens past 145 per dollar for first time since January
World News
2024-08-05 | 00:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yen strengthens past 145 per dollar for first time since January
The yen surged past 145 per dollar on Monday for the first time since January, after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates last week with talk of further tightening in the pipeline.
One dollar bought 144.77 yen in morning trade, much stronger than the levels near 162 touched in early July, which was its weakest since 1986.
AFP
World News
Yen
US Dollars
Japan
Bank
Interest
Next
Cambodia PM launches project linking Mekong river to Sea via canal
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-31
Japan spent $37 billion to support yen over past month
World News
2024-07-31
Japan spent $37 billion to support yen over past month
0
World News
2024-07-23
Japan imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank
World News
2024-07-23
Japan imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers in West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04
Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-04
Israeli airstrikes kill 15 Palestinians in Gaza school, nine West Bank militants
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03
Five killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, including a Hamas leader: Palestinian media reports
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03
Five killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, including a Hamas leader: Palestinian media reports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:22
Kamala Harris to announce vice president pick before battleground states tour
World News
05:22
Kamala Harris to announce vice president pick before battleground states tour
0
World News
04:55
Bangladesh PM has left Dhaka palace for 'safer place'
World News
04:55
Bangladesh PM has left Dhaka palace for 'safer place'
0
World News
04:34
Bangladesh PM's resignation a 'possibility', says senior aide
World News
04:34
Bangladesh PM's resignation a 'possibility', says senior aide
0
World News
03:01
North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers
World News
03:01
North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
UN delegation and Berri address political and security concerns in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
UN delegation and Berri address political and security concerns in Lebanon
0
World News
2024-08-04
North Korea: Putin offered humanitarian aid over flood damage
World News
2024-08-04
North Korea: Putin offered humanitarian aid over flood damage
0
World News
01:20
Bangladesh anti-government protest total death toll at least 300
World News
01:20
Bangladesh anti-government protest total death toll at least 300
0
World News
03:01
North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers
World News
03:01
North Korean leader oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:42
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel
Middle East News
11:42
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel
2
Lebanon News
00:09
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
Lebanon News
00:09
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
5
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
6
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people
7
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
8
Middle East News
08:01
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
Middle East News
08:01
Israeli media: Factory in Kiryat Shmona hit by rocket from southern Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More