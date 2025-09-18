Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe

Middle East News
18-09-2025 | 12:25
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe
Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe

Jordan condemned an attack at the main border crossing between the kingdom and the occupied West Bank that killed two Israelis on Thursday.

Authorities "have begun an investigation into the shooting incident that occurred this afternoon on the other side of the King Hussein bridge (Allenby)," the foreign ministry said.

It said Jordan considered the attack, which Israel said was carried out by a Jordanian aid truck driver, "a threat to the kingdom's interests and its ability to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.”

AFP

Middle East News

Jordan

Attack

West Bank

Israel

