News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe
Middle East News
18-09-2025 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe
Jordan condemned an attack at the main border crossing between the kingdom and the occupied West Bank that killed two Israelis on Thursday.
Authorities "have begun an investigation into the shooting incident that occurred this afternoon on the other side of the King Hussein bridge (Allenby)," the foreign ministry said.
It said Jordan considered the attack, which Israel said was carried out by a Jordanian aid truck driver, "a threat to the kingdom's interests and its ability to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.”
AFP
Middle East News
Jordan
Attack
West Bank
Israel
Next
US judge orders activist Mahmoud Khalil deported to Algeria or Syria
Al-Sharaa says talks with Israel could yield results “in the coming days”
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:13
Shooting wounds two at Jordan-West Bank crossing
Middle East News
08:13
Shooting wounds two at Jordan-West Bank crossing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-19
US says attack on West Bank Palestinian church was 'act of terror'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-19
US says attack on West Bank Palestinian church was 'act of terror'
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-14
France opens probe into former Lebanese PM Najib Mikati over suspected illicit assets
Lebanon News
2025-09-14
France opens probe into former Lebanese PM Najib Mikati over suspected illicit assets
0
World News
2025-08-30
Ukraine opens murder probe after former speaker killed
World News
2025-08-30
Ukraine opens murder probe after former speaker killed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:21
Israel army tells govt to halt aid from Jordan after shooting attack
Middle East News
13:21
Israel army tells govt to halt aid from Jordan after shooting attack
0
Middle East News
13:12
UN envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen resigns
Middle East News
13:12
UN envoy to Syria Geir Pedersen resigns
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel-Syria security talks continue amid skepticism and stalled progress — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel-Syria security talks continue amid skepticism and stalled progress — the details
0
World News
12:21
UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP
World News
12:21
UN Security Council to vote on Iran nuclear sanctions Friday: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
Army Commander Rodolph Haykal: Military stands firm amid challenges, ready to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
2025-08-01
Army Commander Rodolph Haykal: Military stands firm amid challenges, ready to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
Interior Minister: No interference in South Lebanon, Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
Interior Minister: No interference in South Lebanon, Nabatieh municipal and mukhtar elections
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
Lebanon News
2025-06-12
Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
Israeli airstrikes target areas in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:51
Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
09:51
Israeli army warns residents in three South Lebanon towns to evacuate immediately
2
Lebanon News
02:46
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
Lebanon News
02:46
Lebanese journalist and actress Yumna Sherry dies at 55 in Canada
3
Lebanon News
13:52
Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
13:52
Israeli airstrike kills two in Baalbek: Health Ministry
4
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanon’s new authorities slow to act amid rising assaults on UN forces, says Samir Geagea
5
Lebanon News
10:23
Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)
Lebanon News
10:23
Heavy displacement in southern Lebanon after Israeli evacuation warnings (Video)
6
Lebanon News
10:33
Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
Lebanon News
10:33
Lebanon’s PM urges Israel to halt attacks following evacuation warnings
7
Lebanon News
04:34
Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition
Lebanon News
04:34
Justice Minister Adel Nassar oversees Lebanon-Bulgaria coordination on Rhosus ship owner extradition
8
Lebanon News
10:54
Israeli army says conducting strikes in Lebanon’s south
Lebanon News
10:54
Israeli army says conducting strikes in Lebanon’s south
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More