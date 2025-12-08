Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour

News Bulletin Reports
08-12-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

The field tour organized by the Lebanese army for Western and local media south of the Litani River left a positive impression on foreign embassies in Lebanon.

As a result, the army issued a new invitation to all accredited military attachés and any interested ambassadors for another tour next week. 

The visit, which will be held away from the media, will detail the army’s procedures and responsibilities from south of the Litani River to the rest of Lebanon. It was initially scheduled for December 8 but was postponed due to weather conditions.

The significance of the new tour lies in its role in explaining the army’s efforts to contain Hezbollah’s weapons and in strengthening its position as it seeks support to extend its authority across all Lebanese territory.

President Joseph Aoun repeated this request during his meeting with the visiting U.N. Security Council ambassadors. Morgan Ortagus said work is underway to organize a conference sponsored by the United States, France, and Saudi Arabia that could be held in mid-January.

It would be preceded by a meeting in Paris on December 18, attended by representatives from the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, and the Lebanese army, along with the possibility of additional diplomatic participation.

The timing of this meeting is notable, as is that of the second session of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, scheduled for December 19, which will include civilian participants.

According to Western sources, the meeting will be limited to U.S., Lebanese, and Israeli envoys, despite earlier reports of French interest in participating.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

Lebanese Army

France

United States

Hezbollah

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January
Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-27

Israel army accuses UN peacekeepers of shooting down drone in South Lebanon Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20

Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-30

New regulations: Lebanon clamps down on noncompliant power generator owners

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-06

Lebanese army condemns Israeli attacks in the south, emphasizes coordination with UNIFIL

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-07

Pressure on Lebanon and Syria: Israel conducts major northern drill

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Preparations underway in Paris: International conference to support Lebanese Army expected in January

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:20

MSF says conditions for Gaza medics hard as ever despite truce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-14

From Bsous to Washington's front line: Who is Michel Issa, the new US Ambassador to Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-09

Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

EU looking at options for boosting Lebanon's internal security forces: Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Washington steps up engagement as Israel warns of emerging ‘eastern front’

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:09

US Ambassador Michel Issa: Lebanese Army Chief's Washington visit expected to proceed

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Digital transformation: US Ambassador highlights confidence in Lebanon as Oracle deal takes off

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:02

Le Drian conveys French support, reviews preparations for army support conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Patriarch al-Rahi: Negotiations are the best path, President Aoun’s position “above all”

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:28

Saad Hariri: Syria and Lebanon are approaching a rare opportunity to build a strong relationship

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More