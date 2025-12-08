Lebanese army doubles down on diplomatic push with new South Lebanon tour

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The field tour organized by the Lebanese army for Western and local media south of the Litani River left a positive impression on foreign embassies in Lebanon.



As a result, the army issued a new invitation to all accredited military attachés and any interested ambassadors for another tour next week.



The visit, which will be held away from the media, will detail the army’s procedures and responsibilities from south of the Litani River to the rest of Lebanon. It was initially scheduled for December 8 but was postponed due to weather conditions.



The significance of the new tour lies in its role in explaining the army’s efforts to contain Hezbollah’s weapons and in strengthening its position as it seeks support to extend its authority across all Lebanese territory.



President Joseph Aoun repeated this request during his meeting with the visiting U.N. Security Council ambassadors. Morgan Ortagus said work is underway to organize a conference sponsored by the United States, France, and Saudi Arabia that could be held in mid-January.



It would be preceded by a meeting in Paris on December 18, attended by representatives from the United States, France, Saudi Arabia, and the Lebanese army, along with the possibility of additional diplomatic participation.



The timing of this meeting is notable, as is that of the second session of the ceasefire monitoring mechanism, scheduled for December 19, which will include civilian participants.



According to Western sources, the meeting will be limited to U.S., Lebanese, and Israeli envoys, despite earlier reports of French interest in participating.