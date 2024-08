Kamala Harris to announce vice president pick before battleground states tour

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to announce her running mate by Tuesday after conducting interviews with top contenders at her Washington, D.C., residence over the weekend, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.



Harris' decision could be announced at any time ahead of her first public appearance with the vice presidential nominee on Tuesday in Philadelphia, before they start a cross-country tour across several battleground states likely to decide the election, the sources said.



Harris closed out her search by interviewing three top candidates - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, US Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro - at her Naval Observatory residence in Washington on Sunday, the sources said.



The vice president met with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for 90 minutes on Friday and was also meeting candidates virtually, the sources said. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are the other candidates in contention for the job.



Harris' search for a running mate began in earnest just two weeks ago, shortly after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race and endorsed her to replace him.



The choice of a running mate is one of the most consequential decisions of Harris' political career, as she hastily pulls together a campaign to challenge Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 election.





