Mali says cutting ties with Ukraine over alleged involvement in rebel attack

World News
2024-08-05 | 05:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Mali says cutting ties with Ukraine over alleged involvement in rebel attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Mali says cutting ties with Ukraine over alleged involvement in rebel attack

Mali is immediately cutting diplomatic ties with Ukraine over comments by a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence agency (GUR) about fighting in its north that killed Malian soldiers and Wagner fighters in late July, it said on Sunday.

Mali's northern Tuareg rebels say they killed at least 84 Russian Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers over days of fierce fighting in the north of the West African country in what appears to be Wagner's heaviest defeat since it stepped in two years ago to help Mali's military authorities fight insurgent groups.

GUR spokesperson Andriy Yusov has not confirmed Kyiv's involvement in the fighting, but in comments published on public broadcaster Suspilne's website on Monday, July 29, he said the Malian rebels had received the "necessary" information to conduct the attack.

"The rebels received all the necessary information they needed, and not just the information, which allowed (them) to conduct a successful military operation against Russian perpetrators of war crimes. We certainly won't go into details now - you will see more of this in the future," he said.

Mali said it had learned "with deep shock of the subversive remarks."

It said Yusov had "admitted Ukraine's involvement in a cowardly, treacherous and barbaric attack by armed terrorist groups that resulted in the death of members of the Malian Defense and Security Forces."

"The actions taken by the Ukrainian authorities violate the sovereignty of Mali, go beyond the scope of foreign interference, which is already condemnable in itself, and constitute a clear aggression against Mali and support for international terrorism," the Malian government said.


Reuters

World News

Mali

Ties

Ukraine

Rebel

Attack

LBCI Next
Cyprus talks face uncertainty as dispute arises over invitations to UN-hosted meeting
Ukraine receives $3.9 billion grant from US
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-09

Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks

LBCI
World News
2024-08-03

Russian drone attack impairs infrastructure in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region

LBCI
World News
2024-07-31

Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military

LBCI
World News
2024-07-28

Russia states oil depot in Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:42

US stocks open sharply lower, extending global rout

LBCI
World News
08:36

US military completes withdrawal from final base in Niger

LBCI
World News
08:36

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vows 'swift criminal sanctions' for rioters

LBCI
World News
08:05

Two officials linked to Russian Defense Ministry held for fraud: Investigators say

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-01

Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-24

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah holds military control, Berri opposes isolating political parties

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:00

Director General of Beirut Port: Operations to be halted at 6 PM in remembrance of August 4 victims

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
Middle East News
11:42

Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:31

Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More