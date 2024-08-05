News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Mali says cutting ties with Ukraine over alleged involvement in rebel attack
World News
2024-08-05 | 05:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Mali says cutting ties with Ukraine over alleged involvement in rebel attack
Mali is immediately cutting diplomatic ties with Ukraine over comments by a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence agency (GUR) about fighting in its north that killed Malian soldiers and Wagner fighters in late July, it said on Sunday.
Mali's northern Tuareg rebels say they killed at least 84 Russian Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers over days of fierce fighting in the north of the West African country in what appears to be Wagner's heaviest defeat since it stepped in two years ago to help Mali's military authorities fight insurgent groups.
GUR spokesperson Andriy Yusov has not confirmed Kyiv's involvement in the fighting, but in comments published on public broadcaster Suspilne's website on Monday, July 29, he said the Malian rebels had received the "necessary" information to conduct the attack.
"The rebels received all the necessary information they needed, and not just the information, which allowed (them) to conduct a successful military operation against Russian perpetrators of war crimes. We certainly won't go into details now - you will see more of this in the future," he said.
Mali said it had learned "with deep shock of the subversive remarks."
It said Yusov had "admitted Ukraine's involvement in a cowardly, treacherous and barbaric attack by armed terrorist groups that resulted in the death of members of the Malian Defense and Security Forces."
"The actions taken by the Ukrainian authorities violate the sovereignty of Mali, go beyond the scope of foreign interference, which is already condemnable in itself, and constitute a clear aggression against Mali and support for international terrorism," the Malian government said.
Reuters
World News
Mali
Ties
Ukraine
Rebel
Attack
Next
Cyprus talks face uncertainty as dispute arises over invitations to UN-hosted meeting
Ukraine receives $3.9 billion grant from US
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-09
Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks
World News
2024-07-09
Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks
0
World News
2024-08-03
Russian drone attack impairs infrastructure in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region
World News
2024-08-03
Russian drone attack impairs infrastructure in Ukraine's Vinnytsia region
0
World News
2024-07-31
Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military
World News
2024-07-31
Russia launches one of war's largest drone attacks on Ukraine: Kyiv's military
0
World News
2024-07-28
Russia states oil depot in Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack
World News
2024-07-28
Russia states oil depot in Kursk region on fire after Ukraine drone attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:42
US stocks open sharply lower, extending global rout
World News
09:42
US stocks open sharply lower, extending global rout
0
World News
08:36
US military completes withdrawal from final base in Niger
World News
08:36
US military completes withdrawal from final base in Niger
0
World News
08:36
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vows 'swift criminal sanctions' for rioters
World News
08:36
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vows 'swift criminal sanctions' for rioters
0
World News
08:05
Two officials linked to Russian Defense Ministry held for fraud: Investigators say
World News
08:05
Two officials linked to Russian Defense Ministry held for fraud: Investigators say
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers
Lebanon News
2024-08-01
Lebanon ready to defend itself but seeks peace, says Parliament Speaker Berri during talks with UK ministers
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah holds military control, Berri opposes isolating political parties
Lebanon News
2024-06-24
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Hezbollah holds military control, Berri opposes isolating political parties
0
Lebanon News
10:00
Director General of Beirut Port: Operations to be halted at 6 PM in remembrance of August 4 victims
Lebanon News
10:00
Director General of Beirut Port: Operations to be halted at 6 PM in remembrance of August 4 victims
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:11
Breaking: Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
00:09
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
Lebanon News
00:09
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
3
Middle East News
11:42
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel
Middle East News
11:42
Israeli Broadcasting Authority quoting Kiryat Shmona mayor: Beirut and Tehran must burn in a preemptive attack that restores deterrence to Israel
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
New threats: Anticipation of multi-front attack heightens fear in Israel amid military shortages
5
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
Lebanon News
01:31
Israeli drone targets area near square in Mays al-Jabal, resulting in injuries
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
World on edge: Global focus shifts to potential Iranian and Hezbollah retaliation
7
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people
Lebanon News
10:07
Israeli airstrike on Beit Lif in South Lebanon injures three people
8
Middle East News
07:48
Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours
Middle East News
07:48
Blinken says Iran and Hezbollah may strike Israel within 48 hours
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More