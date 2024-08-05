Cyprus talks face uncertainty as dispute arises over invitations to UN-hosted meeting

2024-08-05 | 06:01
Cyprus talks face uncertainty as dispute arises over invitations to UN-hosted meeting
Cyprus talks face uncertainty as dispute arises over invitations to UN-hosted meeting

Tentative UN plans to convene the leaders of Cyprus' divided communities for talks as early as next week were uncertain on Monday as one side said it had not received an invitation.

The United Nations has been trying to find common ground for the resumption of long-stalled talks between rival Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities in a conflict spanning decades, a major source of tension between Greece and Turkey.

Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides told an audience late Saturday that he had been "sounded out" for talks hosted by the United Nations in New York on Aug. 13 with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar.

"My response was positive, and I hope - we haven't been informed yet - for the same response from the Turkish side and the meeting to lead to positive results," Christodoulides said.

Tatar said he had not received an invitation and accused Christodoulides of trying to muddy the waters with his comment.

"There is no invitation from the UN Secretary-General ... for a tripartite meeting. In any case, under the current conditions, we would not approve a tripartite meeting. There is no basis for such a meeting," he said in a statement.

Christodoulides said any possible refusal from Tatar to meet would be a "disservice" to Turkish Cypriots.

A UN spokesperson in Cyprus referred queries to UN headquarters in New York, where there was no immediate response to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters

World News

Cyprus

Turkey

Nikos Christodoulides

Ersin Tatar

United Nations

