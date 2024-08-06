Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan

World News
2024-08-06 | 09:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan

Heavy rains have triggered building collapses that have killed nine people in northern Sudan, as the country reels from almost 16 months of fighting between rival security forces, a medic told AFP Tuesday.

“Nine people have died as a result of their houses collapsing,” said an employee at a hospital in Abu Hamad, a small town in Sudan's Nile state, some 400 kilometers (nearly 250 miles) north of Khartoum.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Many injured people continue to arrive at the hospital,” the source added.

Last week, a flash flood caused the deaths of five people in Port Sudan, on the Red Sea coast.

Aid groups have repeatedly warned that humanitarian access, already hampered by the war, will be made near-impossible in some areas as the rainy season hits.

Sudan faces what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory, as fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces shows no sign of abating.


AFP

World News

Rain

Kill

War

Sudan

LBCI Next
Palestinian president: Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza war
Italy, Iraq urge Middle East de-escalation, Gaza ceasefire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-04

Ukraine accuses Russia of killing, dismembering prisoner-of-war

LBCI
World News
2024-07-30

Rain and floods add to misery of Sudanese displaced by war

LBCI
Middle East News
00:15

Palestinian president: Killing of Hamas leader intended to prolong Gaza war

LBCI
World News
2024-08-02

Floods, heavy rain in Pakistan kill at least 30

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:16

Kamala Harris picks Minnesota governor Tim Walz as running mate

LBCI
World News
08:01

Putin asks Iran to avoid civilian casualties in Israel response

LBCI
World News
05:40

Bangladesh Parliament dissolved: President's Office

LBCI
World News
05:06

South Korea 'strongly advises' its citizens to leave Lebanon and Israel

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Hezbollah mourns Hassan Ali Mhenna after recent Israeli attacks on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-05

Lebanon's Health Minister receives emergency aid shipment from WHO

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-01

Coffin of Hamas leader Haniyeh arrives in Qatar: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-24

Senior Hamas official says Netanyahu's speech shows he doesn’t want a ceasefire deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:39

Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:58

Upper Galilee area targeted by drones from Lebanon; Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq hit by explosions: Reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier again over Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:46

Germany prepares to evacuate its citizens from Lebanon: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:46

Four killed in Israeli airstrike on Maifadoun, south Lebanon, Health Ministry reports

LBCI
Middle East News
14:07

Larger Iranian retaliation expected, but war not anticipated, estimates indicate: Israel Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

In a major address, Hezbollah's Nasrallah honors Fouad Shokor; addresses Israeli provocations - Key remarks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More