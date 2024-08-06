Heavy rains kill nine in war-torn Sudan

Heavy rains have triggered building collapses that have killed nine people in northern Sudan, as the country reels from almost 16 months of fighting between rival security forces, a medic told AFP Tuesday.



“Nine people have died as a result of their houses collapsing,” said an employee at a hospital in Abu Hamad, a small town in Sudan's Nile state, some 400 kilometers (nearly 250 miles) north of Khartoum.



“Many injured people continue to arrive at the hospital,” the source added.



Last week, a flash flood caused the deaths of five people in Port Sudan, on the Red Sea coast.



Aid groups have repeatedly warned that humanitarian access, already hampered by the war, will be made near-impossible in some areas as the rainy season hits.



Sudan faces what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis in recent memory, as fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces shows no sign of abating.





AFP