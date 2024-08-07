News
Blinken: US has communicated need to not escalate conflict to Iran and Israel
2024-08-07 | 00:06
The United States has communicated to Iran and Israel that conflict in the Middle East must not escalate, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, even as the Pentagon warned that it would not tolerate attacks against its forces in the region.
The Middle East is bracing for a possible new wave of attacks by Iran and its allies following last week's killing of senior members of militant groups Hamas and Hezbollah.
Five US troops and two contractors were injured in an attack on a base in Iraq on Monday, which US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin blamed on Iran-backed groups.
Officials had been in constant contact with allies and partners in the region, and there was a "clear consensus" that no one should escalate the situation, the top US diplomat said.
"We've been engaged in intense diplomacy with allies and partners, communicating that message directly to Iran. We've communicated that message directly to Israel," Blinken said.
The United States will continue to defend Israel against attacks, Blinken said but noted that everyone in the region should understand the risks of escalation and miscalculation.
"Further attacks only raise the risk of dangerous outcomes that no one can predict and no one can fully control."
The Pentagon has said it will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East as Washington seeks to bolster defenses in the region.
"What I've been focused on is making sure that we're doing everything we can to put measures in place to protect our troops and also make sure that we're in a good position to aid in defense of Israel if called upon to do that," Austin said.
Blinken, following a meeting involving Austin and their Australian counterparts, also said talks to achieve a ceasefire and hostage deal on the war in Gaza had reached their final stage and should end very soon.
Reuters
United States
Antony Blinken
Ceasefire
Israel
Iran
Middle East
