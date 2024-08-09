Russia moves troops and weapons to border amid incursion

Russia said it was moving more troops and weapons to the western Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have been mounting a major cross-border assault for four days.



Russia is moving army units with "BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers, towed artillery guns, tanks transported on trawls, heavy tracked vehicles, Ural and Kamaz trucks" to Kursk's Sudzhansky District, the defense ministry was quoted by state media as saying.



AFP