Blinken tells Gallant that escalations in Middle East serve no one

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in a phone call on Friday that the escalation of tensions in the Middle East was "in no party's interest" while also stressing the need for a Gaza ceasefire, the State Department said.



There has been an increased risk of escalation into a broader Middle East war after recent killings of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and of Hezbollah military commander Fouad Shokor in Beirut drew threats of retaliation against Israel.



As a result, many fear a widening of Israel's war in Gaza that has already killed tens of thousands and caused a humanitarian crisis following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel.



"The Secretary reaffirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to Israel's security and discussed how escalation is in no party's interest," the State Department said in a statement.



Blinken stressed the "urgent need to reach a ceasefire in Gaza" that could release hostages held in the enclave and "create the conditions for broader regional stability," the State Department added.



A day earlier, Gallant spoke to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the situation in the region.



Reuters