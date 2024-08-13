At least 68 killed in Sudan in heavier than normal rainy season

At least 68 people have been killed during a heavier than usual rainy season in Sudan this year, the interior ministry said on Tuesday, as shelters collapsed and neighborhoods flooded, piling further misery on the war-torn country.



The conflict between Sudan's army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which shows no signs of abating despite talks beginning this week, has created the world's largest displacement crisis and pushed half the population into food insecurity.



Administrative hurdles, security challenges, and under-funding have made aid deliveries in many parts of the country difficult if not impossible.



The rains, the heaviest since 2019, have impacted areas of the west, north, and east of the country where 10.7 million are displaced in camps, hosted in homes and schools, or stranded in the open air.







Reuters