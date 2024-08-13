News
Ukraine troops advanced over area of 800 km2 of Russian territory: AFP data analysis reveals
World News
2024-08-13 | 14:27
Ukraine troops advanced over area of 800 km2 of Russian territory: AFP data analysis reveals
Ukrainian troops had advanced over an area of 800 square kilometres (308 square miles) of Russian territory as of Monday, according to data from Russian sources relayed by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and analyzed by AFP.
Kyiv launched a surprise offensive into Russia's western Kursk region last Tuesday, capturing over two dozen settlements in the most significant cross-border attack on Russian soil since World War II.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Kursk
ISW
