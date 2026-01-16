Lebanese President Aoun chairs security meeting

Lebanon News
16-01-2026 | 04:03
High views
Lebanese President Aoun chairs security meeting
2min
Lebanese President Aoun chairs security meeting

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun chaired a high-level security meeting attended by the ministers of defense and interior, the army commander, and heads of the country’s security agencies.

Aoun praised the level of cooperation and coordination among the security forces, stressing the need to maintain a high state of readiness, ensure close follow-up, and provide accurate intelligence to guarantee the effective functioning of security operations.

He said the next phase would require additional efforts to consolidate security and stability across the country further.

During the meeting, Aoun announced that the Cabinet is preparing to improve the salaries of military personnel, in line with adjustments made for public sector employees. He asked Defense Minister Michel Mnassa and Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar to prepare the necessary studies to review military pay and allowances.

The president also requested that security agencies submit detailed assessments of their needs ahead of the Paris conference scheduled for March 5, so participants would have a clear understanding of those requirements, helping the conference achieve its objectives.

