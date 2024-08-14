US consumer inflation registers smallest annual rise since March 2021

2024-08-14 | 08:42
US consumer inflation registers smallest annual rise since March 2021
US consumer inflation registers smallest annual rise since March 2021

US inflation eased slightly in July, according to government data published Wednesday, marking its smallest 12-month increase since March 2021.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.9 percent last month from a year ago, the Labor Department said in a statement, while a measure that strips out volatile food and energy costs cooled to an annual rate of 3.2 percent.

