Syrian president receives invitation to US mid-June: Diplomatic source

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa received an invitation to head to the United States later this month, where he met his counterpart Donald Trump last November, a diplomatic source told AFP on Thursday.



The invitation comes after Trump had recently hinted at Syria's willingness to intervene against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.



"President al-Sharaa received an invitation to head to the United States on June 14," the source said, requesting anonymity, without confirming whether the Syrian leader will go.





AFP