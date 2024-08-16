Russia says captured village close to key hub of Pokrovsk in east Ukraine

2024-08-16 | 06:32

Russia says captured village close to key hub of Pokrovsk in east Ukraine

Russia said Friday its forces had captured Sergiivka, another frontline village some 15 kilometers (nine miles) away from the Ukrainian-held logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

The Russian defense ministry said its army units "liberated the village of Sergeevka" in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, using the Russian spelling for the village.

