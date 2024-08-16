Sudan paramilitary attack kills 80: Medical source, witnesses

Sudanese paramilitary forces killed at least 80 people in an attack on a village in the war-torn country's southeast, a medical source and witnesses said Friday.



"We received 55 dead and dozens of wounded at the hospital on Thursday, and 25 of them died on Friday, bringing the death toll to 80," a source at the hospital in Jalgini village in Sudan's Sennar state told AFP.

A survivor said the paramilitary forces attacked on Thursday morning.



AFP