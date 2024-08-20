Harris 'forever grateful' to Biden as Democratic convention opens

2024-08-20 | 00:04
Harris &#39;forever grateful&#39; to Biden as Democratic convention opens
Harris 'forever grateful' to Biden as Democratic convention opens

US Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday she was "forever grateful" to President Joe Biden as she addressed the opening of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

"I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president, Joe Biden," she said to cheers.

"Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation."

World News

United States

Joe Biden

Kamala Harris

Election

President

