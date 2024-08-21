News
US President Biden to call Netanyahu Wednesday on Gaza truce
World News
2024-08-21 | 14:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US President Biden to call Netanyahu Wednesday on Gaza truce
US President Joe Biden is to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as Gaza ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas stumble, a source familiar with the situation said Wednesday.
"President Biden will speak with PM Netanyahu today," the source said on condition of anonymity, adding that the White House would provide a readout after the call.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
US
Joe Biden
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza
Ceasefire
Hamas
