US President Biden to call Netanyahu Wednesday on Gaza truce

2024-08-21 | 14:32
US President Biden to call Netanyahu Wednesday on Gaza truce
US President Biden to call Netanyahu Wednesday on Gaza truce

US President Joe Biden is to call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as Gaza ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas stumble, a source familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

"President Biden will speak with PM Netanyahu today," the source said on condition of anonymity, adding that the White House would provide a readout after the call.

AFP
 

