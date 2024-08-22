Venezuela high court confirms Maduro's reelection after fraud claims

2024-08-22 | 12:49
Venezuela high court confirms Maduro&#39;s reelection after fraud claims
Venezuela high court confirms Maduro's reelection after fraud claims

Venezuela's Supreme Court, which observers say is loyal to the government of President Nicolas Maduro, on Thursday declared him the winner of the disputed July 28 election amid opposition claims of widespread vote fraud.

In its ruling read by the presiding judge, the court said it had "indisputably certified election materials and validates the results of the July 28, 2024, presidential election issued by the National Electoral Council," naming Maduro as the winner.

