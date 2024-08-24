German police hunt for assailant in festival stabbing that killed three

2024-08-24
German police hunt for assailant in festival stabbing that killed three
German police hunt for assailant in festival stabbing that killed three

German police said on Saturday that they were still searching for an unknown assailant hours after he killed three people and wounded others in a stabbing attack at a festival in the western city of Solingen.

Eight were injured, five of them seriously, the police said in a statement early on Saturday. That is up from the four serious injuries the police reported earlier.

"Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned. The police are currently searching for the perpetrator with a large team," police said.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. (1940 GMT) on Friday, when the man attacked multiple people with a knife, the police said.

Friday's attack occurred at a festival marking the 650th anniversary of Solingen in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, which borders the Netherlands.

Reuters
 

