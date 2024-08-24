News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
German police hunt for assailant in festival stabbing that killed three
World News
2024-08-24 | 01:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
German police hunt for assailant in festival stabbing that killed three
German police said on Saturday that they were still searching for an unknown assailant hours after he killed three people and wounded others in a stabbing attack at a festival in the western city of Solingen.
Eight were injured, five of them seriously, the police said in a statement early on Saturday. That is up from the four serious injuries the police reported earlier.
"Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned. The police are currently searching for the perpetrator with a large team," police said.
The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. (1940 GMT) on Friday, when the man attacked multiple people with a knife, the police said.
Friday's attack occurred at a festival marking the 650th anniversary of Solingen in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, which borders the Netherlands.
Reuters
World News
Germany
Police
Assailant
Stabbing
Attack
Next
Meta states Iranian group tried to target Trump, Biden officials' WhatsApp accounts
Some hostages were killed in Russian prison siege: Governor says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-07-22
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
Middle East News
2024-07-22
Canadian citizen attempted a stabbing attack in Israel, police say
0
World News
03:17
Interior Minister says Germany is 'deeply shocked' by knife attack
World News
03:17
Interior Minister says Germany is 'deeply shocked' by knife attack
0
Middle East News
2024-08-19
Israel police say Sunday blast in Tel Aviv was 'terror attack'
Middle East News
2024-08-19
Israel police say Sunday blast in Tel Aviv was 'terror attack'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Germany condemns 'unacceptable' violence after Israeli settler attack
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-16
Germany condemns 'unacceptable' violence after Israeli settler attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:48
Russia declares state of emergency in part of Voronezh region after drone attack
World News
03:48
Russia declares state of emergency in part of Voronezh region after drone attack
0
World News
03:17
Interior Minister says Germany is 'deeply shocked' by knife attack
World News
03:17
Interior Minister says Germany is 'deeply shocked' by knife attack
0
World News
01:24
Meta states Iranian group tried to target Trump, Biden officials' WhatsApp accounts
World News
01:24
Meta states Iranian group tried to target Trump, Biden officials' WhatsApp accounts
0
World News
11:40
Some hostages were killed in Russian prison siege: Governor says
World News
11:40
Some hostages were killed in Russian prison siege: Governor says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:19
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
Lebanon News
06:19
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
0
Middle East News
00:42
US Central Command states it killed leader of Al Qaeda-connected group in Syria
Middle East News
00:42
US Central Command states it killed leader of Al Qaeda-connected group in Syria
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:57
Biden presses Netanyahu to ease troop presence on Egypt-Gaza border: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:57
Biden presses Netanyahu to ease troop presence on Egypt-Gaza border: Axios
0
Lebanon News
12:24
LBCI celebrates its 39th anniversary
Lebanon News
12:24
LBCI celebrates its 39th anniversary
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:19
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
Lebanon News
06:19
Family of five dies in tragic car accident on Cedar-Bcharre road
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route
3
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:32
Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa
5
Lebanon News
05:33
Three dead, including two cousins, in Israeli strike on Tayr Harfa
Lebanon News
05:33
Three dead, including two cousins, in Israeli strike on Tayr Harfa
6
Lebanon News
06:46
MEA flights from 25 to 31 August 2024 remain as scheduled, with some modifications
Lebanon News
06:46
MEA flights from 25 to 31 August 2024 remain as scheduled, with some modifications
7
Lebanon News
07:03
Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
07:03
Israeli strike on Ayta Al-Jabal in South Lebanon kills two, including a 7-year-old child: Health Ministry
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More