German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed on Saturday Berlin's "continued and unwavering solidarity" with Ukraine in spite of a budget reduction for military aid to Kyiv next year, his office said.



In a telephone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Scholz "reaffirmed the continued and unwavering solidarity with Ukraine in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression," according to a readout of the phone call released by his office.





AFP