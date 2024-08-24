Sudan army leader says will not join peace talks, 'will fight for 100 years'

World News
2024-08-24 | 12:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sudan army leader says will not join peace talks, &#39;will fight for 100 years&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Sudan army leader says will not join peace talks, 'will fight for 100 years'

Sudan's de facto ruler, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said on Saturday his government would not join peace talks with rival paramilitaries in Switzerland, vowing instead to "fight for 100 years."

"We will not go to Geneva... we will fight for 100 years," Burhan, whose troops have been battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces for over 16 months, told reporters in Port Sudan.


AFP

World News

Sudan

Army

Leader

Peace

Fight

War

LBCI Next
German police hunt for assailant in festival stabbing that killed three
Some hostages were killed in Russian prison siege: Governor says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14

Sudanese Peace Talks in Geneva Falter Amidst Army's Withdrawal and Humanitarian Crisis

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-23

Israeli army reports 20 rockets launched from Lebanon toward Safed

LBCI
World News
2024-08-23

Sudan warring parties agree to two safe aid routes: Mediators confirm

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-22

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Countdown to US presidential elections: When are the key debates?

LBCI
World News
11:48

Scholz reaffirms Germany's 'unwavering solidarity' to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
11:10

RFK Jr ends US presidential campaign, endorses Trump

LBCI
World News
08:30

Top US general makes unannounced Middle East trip as Iran threat looms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36

Hamas official says delegation's going to Cairo but won't attend Gaza talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16

Waste crisis deepens misery in Gaza as war rages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21

Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

High-stakes Cairo talks: Will Hamas and Israeli delegations succeed in achieving a deal?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
00:22

Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory

LBCI
Middle East News
12:04

Israeli media reports several rockets fired toward northern Golan Heights amid calls not to trust Netanyahu

LBCI
Middle East News
00:42

US Central Command states it killed leader of Al Qaeda-connected group in Syria

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36

Hamas official says delegation's going to Cairo but won't attend Gaza talks

LBCI
World News
04:56

Explosion outside synagogue in southern France injures police officer: Authorities say

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:00

Hamas delegation en route to Cairo, Al Jazeera sources report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

High-stakes Cairo talks: Will Hamas and Israeli delegations succeed in achieving a deal?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

Countdown to US presidential elections: When are the key debates?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More