News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Shakikatan
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sudan army leader says will not join peace talks, 'will fight for 100 years'
World News
2024-08-24 | 12:22
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Sudan army leader says will not join peace talks, 'will fight for 100 years'
Sudan's de facto ruler, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said on Saturday his government would not join peace talks with rival paramilitaries in Switzerland, vowing instead to "fight for 100 years."
"We will not go to Geneva... we will fight for 100 years," Burhan, whose troops have been battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces for over 16 months, told reporters in Port Sudan.
AFP
World News
Sudan
Army
Leader
Peace
Fight
War
Next
German police hunt for assailant in festival stabbing that killed three
Some hostages were killed in Russian prison siege: Governor says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14
Sudanese Peace Talks in Geneva Falter Amidst Army's Withdrawal and Humanitarian Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14
Sudanese Peace Talks in Geneva Falter Amidst Army's Withdrawal and Humanitarian Crisis
0
Middle East News
2024-08-23
Israeli army reports 20 rockets launched from Lebanon toward Safed
Middle East News
2024-08-23
Israeli army reports 20 rockets launched from Lebanon toward Safed
0
World News
2024-08-23
Sudan warring parties agree to two safe aid routes: Mediators confirm
World News
2024-08-23
Sudan warring parties agree to two safe aid routes: Mediators confirm
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Lebanon News
2024-08-22
Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Countdown to US presidential elections: When are the key debates?
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Countdown to US presidential elections: When are the key debates?
0
World News
11:48
Scholz reaffirms Germany's 'unwavering solidarity' to Ukraine
World News
11:48
Scholz reaffirms Germany's 'unwavering solidarity' to Ukraine
0
World News
11:10
RFK Jr ends US presidential campaign, endorses Trump
World News
11:10
RFK Jr ends US presidential campaign, endorses Trump
0
World News
08:30
Top US general makes unannounced Middle East trip as Iran threat looms
World News
08:30
Top US general makes unannounced Middle East trip as Iran threat looms
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
Hamas official says delegation's going to Cairo but won't attend Gaza talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
Hamas official says delegation's going to Cairo but won't attend Gaza talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16
Waste crisis deepens misery in Gaza as war rages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-16
Waste crisis deepens misery in Gaza as war rages
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21
Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-21
Cyprus balances peace and conflict: A refuge for Lebanese and Israelis
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
High-stakes Cairo talks: Will Hamas and Israeli delegations succeed in achieving a deal?
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
High-stakes Cairo talks: Will Hamas and Israeli delegations succeed in achieving a deal?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory
Middle East News
00:22
Israeli strikes kill three Iran-backed fighters in Syria: Syrian Observatory
2
Middle East News
12:04
Israeli media reports several rockets fired toward northern Golan Heights amid calls not to trust Netanyahu
Middle East News
12:04
Israeli media reports several rockets fired toward northern Golan Heights amid calls not to trust Netanyahu
3
Middle East News
00:42
US Central Command states it killed leader of Al Qaeda-connected group in Syria
Middle East News
00:42
US Central Command states it killed leader of Al Qaeda-connected group in Syria
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
Hamas official says delegation's going to Cairo but won't attend Gaza talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:36
Hamas official says delegation's going to Cairo but won't attend Gaza talks
5
World News
04:56
Explosion outside synagogue in southern France injures police officer: Authorities say
World News
04:56
Explosion outside synagogue in southern France injures police officer: Authorities say
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:00
Hamas delegation en route to Cairo, Al Jazeera sources report
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:00
Hamas delegation en route to Cairo, Al Jazeera sources report
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
High-stakes Cairo talks: Will Hamas and Israeli delegations succeed in achieving a deal?
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
High-stakes Cairo talks: Will Hamas and Israeli delegations succeed in achieving a deal?
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Countdown to US presidential elections: When are the key debates?
News Bulletin Reports
13:18
Countdown to US presidential elections: When are the key debates?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More