Sudan army leader says will not join peace talks, 'will fight for 100 years'

Sudan's de facto ruler, army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, said on Saturday his government would not join peace talks with rival paramilitaries in Switzerland, vowing instead to "fight for 100 years."



"We will not go to Geneva... we will fight for 100 years," Burhan, whose troops have been battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces for over 16 months, told reporters in Port Sudan.





AFP