US is 'postured to support' defense of Israel, the Pentagon says

World News
2024-08-25 | 00:20
High views
US is 'postured to support' defense of Israel, the Pentagon says
US is 'postured to support' defense of Israel, the Pentagon says

The Pentagon said late Saturday that the United States was "postured to support" the defense of Israel after its military announced it was conducting pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon after detecting attack preparations by Hezbollah.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and have been very clear that the US is postured to support the defense of Israel," a Pentagon spokesman said in a statement.
 
AFP
 

