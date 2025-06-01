News
Amid security risks, south Lebanon's farmers face uncertainty as agriculture ministry pushes to revive farming
News Bulletin Reports
01-06-2025 | 13:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Amid security risks, south Lebanon's farmers face uncertainty as agriculture ministry pushes to revive farming
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Lebanese farmers in the Mazraat Sardah and Marjayoun plain areas live at the mercy of Israeli forces stationed on El Hamames Hill in Lebanon.
Half of the Marjayoun plain—about 17 million square meters—is off-limits due to the ongoing threat of Israeli military patrols, the latest of which residents documented on Friday.
This marks the third consecutive season that southern farmers have faced uncertainty and fear.
In response, the Ministry of Agriculture launched an initiative to revive the sector by securing safety guarantees for farmers who wish to return to their land.
Under the plan, interested farmers must file a request with their local municipality, including their name, phone number, land registration area, and type of agricultural activity.
These requests will be forwarded to the ministry, which will coordinate with the Lebanese army and UNIFIL to obtain safety assurances for the farmers.
The ministry aims to secure ongoing access, requiring farmers to specify the number of planned visits based on the crop type and growing season.
Agricultural losses in front-line villages—from Kfarchouba to Naqoura—have exceeded 80% due to wildfires and bulldozing operations.
The Agriculture Ministry attempted to offset some of these losses by planting olive trees with support from international organizations.
Beyond crop damage, livestock losses have been devastating—even in second-line villages. Many farms have been destroyed, and numerous herders were forced to sell their animals at a loss to survive.
While this initiative is a first step toward recovery, results are far from guaranteed as long as Israel continues to dictate the fate of Lebanon's southern border communities through force, intimidation, and violence.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
South
Farmers
Agriculture
Israel
Lebanese Army
UNIFIL
Crops
