EU top diplomat calls for 'strongest' pressure on Russia over Ukraine

The European Union's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, called Sunday for "the strongest international pressure" on Russia, after a new night of air strikes on Ukraine killed 12 people.



"Last night's attacks again show Russia bent on more suffering and the annihilation of Ukraine. Devastating to see children among innocent victims harmed and killed... We need the strongest international pressure on Russia to stop this war," Kallas said on X.



AFP