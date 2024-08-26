EU naval mission says fire still burning on Greek-flagged ship following Houthi attack

World News
2024-08-26 | 01:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU naval mission says fire still burning on Greek-flagged ship following Houthi attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
EU naval mission says fire still burning on Greek-flagged ship following Houthi attack

The European Union naval mission in the Red Sea, ASPIDS, stated in a post on X on Monday that the fire has been burning on the Greek-flagged ship Sounion since August 23, following an attack by the Yemeni Houthi group.

Reuters

World News

European Union

Naval Mission

Red Sea

ASPIDS

Fire

Greek

Ship

Sounion

Attack

Yemen

Houthi

LBCI Next
Gunmen kill 22 in Pakistan after stopping vehicles
Reuters says safety advisor killed in Ukraine hotel strike
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-23

Houthi threat to Red Sea shipping is growing, UN envoy to Yemen affirms

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-24

Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-17

Houthis attack two ships and US destroyer in Red Sea and Arabian Sea

LBCI
World News
2024-06-13

Houthis report targeting Greek-owned ship damaged in Red Sea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:38

French researcher's trial in Russia to start September 3

LBCI
World News
04:31

39 killed in 'coordinated' attacks in southwestern Pakistan

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Pope urges 'truth, justice' in Beirut port blast as meets bereaved

LBCI
World News
03:53

Russian drones and missiles targeted 15 regions of Ukraine: PM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions

LBCI
World News
04:38

French researcher's trial in Russia to start September 3

LBCI
World News
02:14

Explosions heard in Kyiv, AFP reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:37

Sullivan: US still working to reach ceasefire agreement in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports

LBCI
Middle East News
07:59

Israeli army spokesperson: The state of emergency ended, except for the border areas with Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More