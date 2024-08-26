EU naval mission says fire still burning on Greek-flagged ship following Houthi attack

Update on M/V SOUNION:



The MV SOUNION has been on fire since August 23rd.



An EUNAFOR ASPIDES 🇪🇺 unit transiting the area reported that there are fires on at least 5 locations observed on the main deck of the vessel. It is estimated that these are located around the hatches of…

The European Union naval mission in the Red Sea, ASPIDS, stated in a post on X on Monday that the fire has been burning on the Greek-flagged ship Sounion since August 23, following an attack by the Yemeni Houthi group.Reuters