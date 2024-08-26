Gunmen kill 22 in Pakistan after stopping vehicles

Gunmen killed at least 22 people in southwest Pakistan on Monday after forcing them out of vehicles and checking their ethnicity, government officials said.



"At least 22 people were killed and five injured when militants stopped several busses, trucks, and vans on a highway connecting Punjab with Balochistan," Najibullah Kakar, a senior official in the Musakhail district of Balochistan, told AFP. "Those killed include 19 Punjabis and 3 Baloch. They are mostly Punjabi laborers."



AFP