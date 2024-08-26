French researcher's trial in Russia to start September 3

World News
2024-08-26 | 04:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
French researcher&#39;s trial in Russia to start September 3
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
French researcher's trial in Russia to start September 3

A French citizen accused of gathering Russian military information without registering as a "foreign agent" will go on trial in Moscow on September 3, the court said Monday.

Laurent Vinatier, who worked for a Swiss conflict mediation NGO before he was arrested in Moscow in June, faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the charge.

AFP

World News

France

Russia

Researcher

Trial

Moscow

LBCI Next
Japan scrambles jets after China aircraft 'violates' airspace
39 killed in 'coordinated' attacks in southwestern Pakistan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-01

Putin meets freed Russian prisoners at Moscow airport

LBCI
World News
2024-08-01

Biden condemns Russian 'show trials' after prisoners freed

LBCI
World News
2024-07-24

Ukraine is open to talks with Russia if Moscow acts in good faith, diplomat says

LBCI
World News
2024-07-23

US embassy in Moscow asks Russia to free jailed Russian-American journalist Kurmasheva

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:34

Macron says arrest of Telegram's Durov 'in no way a political decision'

LBCI
World News
08:31

10 soldiers killed in southwest Pakistan 'operations': military

LBCI
World News
07:54

Polish army reports airspace violation after Russia strikes on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
06:53

Germany to donate 100,000 mpox vaccine doses to combat outbreak in Africa

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Israeli drone crashes in Akkar area, northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Russia's Push for Middle East Mediation: Putin's Efforts to Facilitate Israeli-Palestinian Dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-05

Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More