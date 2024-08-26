10 soldiers killed in southwest Pakistan 'operations': military

2024-08-26 | 08:31
10 soldiers killed in southwest Pakistan &#39;operations&#39;: military
10 soldiers killed in southwest Pakistan 'operations': military

Ten Pakistan soldiers were killed in southwestern Pakistan on Monday while responding to "cowardly acts of terrorism," the military said after dozens of civilians died in coordinated overnight attacks.

"During the conduct of operations, fourteen brave sons of the soil, including ten Security Forces soldiers and four personnel of law enforcement agencies, having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice," a statement from the military said, referring to agencies deployed in the region that include paramilitary troops.

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

