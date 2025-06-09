Trump calls troops deployment in Los Angeles 'great decision'

U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated himself on Monday for making a "great decision" to deploy National Guard troops to quell protests in Los Angeles, against the wishes of the California governor and city mayor.



"If we had not done so, Los Angeles would have been completely obliterated," Trump said on Truth Social, as parts of the California city remained on edge after three days of clashes between demonstrators and police forces over Trump's immigration raids.



AFP





