California suing Trump administration over deployment of National Guard in Los Angeles

09-06-2025 | 14:51
California is suing the Trump administration over its deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles during protests over immigration raids, the California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Monday.

Reuters

