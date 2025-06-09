News
California suing Trump administration over deployment of National Guard in Los Angeles
World News
09-06-2025 | 14:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
California suing Trump administration over deployment of National Guard in Los Angeles
California is suing the Trump administration over its deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles during protests over immigration raids, the California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Monday.
Reuters
World News
United States
California
National Guard
Los Angeles
