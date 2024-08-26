Maritime authority receives report on incident 61 nautical miles southeast of Mocha in Yemen

World News
2024-08-26 | 11:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Maritime authority receives report on incident 61 nautical miles southeast of Mocha in Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Maritime authority receives report on incident 61 nautical miles southeast of Mocha in Yemen

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Monday that it had received a report about an incident 61 nautical miles southeast of Mocha in Yemen.

The Iran-aligned Houthis have been carrying out attacks on ships near Yemen since November in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

Reuters
 
 

World News

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations

UKMTO

Mocha

Yemen

LBCI Next
Pentagon: Defense Secretary orders two aircraft carrier groups to remain in Middle East
Harris raises $540 million since launching her presidential campaign
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-20

UKMTO: Ship off the coast of Mocha, Yemen, reports two attacks and minor damage

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-12

UKMTO and Ambrey report incidents near Yemen's Hodeidah

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-09

Vessel captain reports double attack off Yemen, UKMTO says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-04

UKMTO confirms missile strike on vessel near Yemen's Aden, no injuries reported

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:08

At least 132 killed in Sudan flooding: Health Ministry says

LBCI
World News
15:03

UK denounces 'cowardly' Russian strikes on Ukraine

LBCI
World News
14:12

French President Macron rejects left-wing government to end deadlock

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:58

White House sees progress in Gaza talks despite Lebanon flare-up

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23

Tragic road accident in Bcharre: A family of five perishes on unsafe route

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-25

Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Cairo talks end in stalemate: Israel's assessment of the situation in Lebanon and Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More