French President Macron rejects left-wing government to end deadlock
World News
2024-08-26 | 14:12
French President Macron rejects left-wing government to end deadlock
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ruled out naming a government led by the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance, citing a need for "institutional stability," his office said in a statement.
The NFP emerged as the largest parliamentary block in snap elections in July, relegating the president's centrists to second place but failing to win an outright majority. Macron said a left-wing government would not win a confidence vote in parliament.
AFP
World News
France
Emmanuel Macron
New Popular Front (NFP)
