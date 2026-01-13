Le Pen appeal trial opens with French presidential bid at stake

13-01-2026 | 07:49
Le Pen appeal trial opens with French presidential bid at stake
Le Pen appeal trial opens with French presidential bid at stake

The appeal trial of Marine Le Pen opened Tuesday, with the French far-right leader hoping to overturn a graft conviction and save her 2027 run for president.

A French court last year barred her from running for office for five years after finding her and other National Rally officials guilty of using European Parliament funds to employ party staff in France.

AFP
 

