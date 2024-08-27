Russia opens criminal cases against more foreign journalists in Kursk region: Interfax reports

2024-08-27 | 03:48
Russia opens criminal cases against more foreign journalists in Kursk region: Interfax reports
Russia opens criminal cases against more foreign journalists in Kursk region: Interfax reports

Russia's FSB security service said on Tuesday it had opened a criminal case against two foreign journalists who had illegally crossed the Russian border to report from the Kursk region after a Ukrainian incursion, the Interfax news agency reported.

Citing the FSB, Interfax said the journalists included a reporter for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and a correspondent for Ukraine's 1+1 TV channel.

The FSB has now brought criminal cases against at least seven foreign journalists who have reported from Kursk.

Reuters
 
 

