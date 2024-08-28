Venezuelan opposition leader vows to make Maduro 'yield'

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado vowed Wednesday to continue the fight against President Nicolas Maduro's claim to reelection victory, which she and much of the international community says was fraudulent.



"They say that the regime will not yield. You know what: we are going to make it yield, and (that) means respecting the will expressed on July 28," Machado told thousands of supporters gathered in Caracas a month after a presidential vote the opposition claims its candidate won by a landslide.



AFP