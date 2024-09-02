The conservative CDU would not enter a coalition with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), its general secretary Carsten Linnemann said Sunday after regional elections in two former East German states.



"Voters know that we do not form coalitions with the AfD," Linnemann told broadcaster ZDF. The AfD topped exit polls in Thuringia, with the CDU in second, while the CDU had its nose in front in a narrow race for first in Saxony.



AFP