Scholz urges 'democratic parties' to exclude far-right after regional polls

2024-09-02 | 05:34
Scholz urges 'democratic parties' to exclude far-right after regional polls

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged mainstream parties on Monday to maintain the firewall against the far-right AfD after the party made record gains in two regional elections in the east.

"All democratic parties are now called upon to form stable governments without right-wing extremists" in the states of Thuringia and Saxony, Scholz said on Facebook, calling Sunday's results "bitter" and "worrying."

