Finland plans to ban Russians from buying property

Finland's government is proposing to ban most Russian citizens from buying property in the Nordic country to protect national security, Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said on Monday.



Relations between Finland and neighboring Russia have soured since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, which prompted Helsinki to join the NATO military alliance after decades of non-alignment.



The proposed ban on real estate purchases would exempt dual citizens and Russians with permanent residence in Finland or other European Union nations and is subject to expert consultations before a later vote by parliament.



"The regulations are aimed at preventing possible hostile influences against Finland," Hakkanen told a press conference.



Reuters