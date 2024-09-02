Pope Francis departs Rome for 12-day tour across Southeast Asia

World News
2024-09-02 | 11:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pope Francis departs Rome for 12-day tour across Southeast Asia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Pope Francis departs Rome for 12-day tour across Southeast Asia

Pope Francis left Rome on Monday for Jakarta, where the 87-year-old leader of the global Catholic Church will start an ambitious 12-day tour to four countries in Southeast Asia.

The flight carrying the pope and his entourage left Fiumicino airport for an overnight flight of more than 13 hours to the Indonesian capital.

The pope will be in Indonesia until Friday. He is then scheduled to visit Papua New Guinea, East Timor and Singapore before returning to Rome on Sept. 13.

Francis, who has stressed the importance of environmental issues throughout his 11-year papacy, is expected to urge global action on climate change during the voyage.

Each of the countries on his tour is facing dangers from the warming global climate, including rising sea levels and increasingly severe and unpredictable heat waves and typhoons.

Francis is set to travel nearly 33,000 km (20,500 miles) throughout the visit, and will headline more than 40 events. It is the longest trip yet by the pontiff, who now regularly uses a wheelchair due to knee and back pain and has had bouts of ill health.


Reuters

World News

Pope Francis

Rome

Tour

Southeast Asia

LBCI Next
Germany's CDU rules out AfD coalition after regional polls
Zelenskyy presses US to greenlight deeper strikes into Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:31

Pope Francis arrives in Indonesia, first stop of four-nation tour: AFP reporter

LBCI
World News
2024-08-28

Pope Francis calls refusal of aid to migrants a 'grave sin'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-23

Hezbollah announces martyrdom of three, including two from Toura and one from Tayr Harfa

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-16

Lebanon's tourism and air travel: Flights to Beirut see partial recovery

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:33

Democratic Republic of Congo's government says 129 killed in attempted prison break

LBCI
World News
01:19

Nationalist Turkish youth group assaults two US soldiers in western Turkey

LBCI
World News
00:44

China school bus crash kills 11, including students: State media reports

LBCI
World News
00:31

Pope Francis arrives in Indonesia, first stop of four-nation tour: AFP reporter

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58

Israel's Defense Minister says 'deeply disheartened' by UK arms export cuts

LBCI
World News
00:31

Pope Francis arrives in Indonesia, first stop of four-nation tour: AFP reporter

LBCI
World News
00:44

China school bus crash kills 11, including students: State media reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Grand Jaafari Mufti slams Samir Geagea, defends Resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:35

Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41

Israeli sources say Biden's pressure on Netanyahu regarding a Gaza agreement is 'remarkable'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43

Hamas issues new instructions to hostage guards, accuses Israel of recent deaths

LBCI
World News
12:24

The US seizes Venezuelan President's plane, transfers it to Florida

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More