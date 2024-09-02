News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The US seizes Venezuelan President's plane, transfers it to Florida
World News
2024-09-02 | 12:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
The US seizes Venezuelan President's plane, transfers it to Florida
CNN reported on Monday that the United States had seized the plane of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro and flew the aircraft to Florida.
The network added, citing two US officials, that the plane was seized in the Dominican Republic and its acquisition was in violation of US sanctions.
Reuters
World News
United States
Venezuela
Nicolas Maduro
Florida
Next
Prime Ministers of Malaysia and New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Germany's CDU rules out AfD coalition after regional polls
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-07-29
Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro wins reelection with 51.2% of vote: Electoral council
World News
2024-07-29
Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro wins reelection with 51.2% of vote: Electoral council
0
World News
00:21
Venezuela calls US seizure of Maduro's plane 'piracy'
World News
00:21
Venezuela calls US seizure of Maduro's plane 'piracy'
0
World News
2024-08-30
Venezuela reports 'total or partial' power failure in all states
World News
2024-08-30
Venezuela reports 'total or partial' power failure in all states
0
World News
2024-08-29
EU doesn't recognize 'democratic legitimacy' of Venezuela's Maduro
World News
2024-08-29
EU doesn't recognize 'democratic legitimacy' of Venezuela's Maduro
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
01:33
Democratic Republic of Congo's government says 129 killed in attempted prison break
World News
01:33
Democratic Republic of Congo's government says 129 killed in attempted prison break
0
World News
01:19
Nationalist Turkish youth group assaults two US soldiers in western Turkey
World News
01:19
Nationalist Turkish youth group assaults two US soldiers in western Turkey
0
World News
00:44
China school bus crash kills 11, including students: State media reports
World News
00:44
China school bus crash kills 11, including students: State media reports
0
World News
00:31
Pope Francis arrives in Indonesia, first stop of four-nation tour: AFP reporter
World News
00:31
Pope Francis arrives in Indonesia, first stop of four-nation tour: AFP reporter
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Preventing cyber-attacks: NSA's advice for enhanced cyber security
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58
Israel's Defense Minister says 'deeply disheartened' by UK arms export cuts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:58
Israel's Defense Minister says 'deeply disheartened' by UK arms export cuts
0
World News
00:31
Pope Francis arrives in Indonesia, first stop of four-nation tour: AFP reporter
World News
00:31
Pope Francis arrives in Indonesia, first stop of four-nation tour: AFP reporter
0
World News
00:44
China school bus crash kills 11, including students: State media reports
World News
00:44
China school bus crash kills 11, including students: State media reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:24
Grand Jaafari Mufti slams Samir Geagea, defends Resistance
Lebanon News
06:24
Grand Jaafari Mufti slams Samir Geagea, defends Resistance
2
Lebanon News
15:35
Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba
Lebanon News
15:35
Israeli strike injures three in South Lebanon's Markaba
3
Lebanon News
09:31
UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution
Lebanon News
09:31
UNIFIL condemns civilian deaths, calls for diplomatic resolution
4
Lebanon News
07:54
Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons
Lebanon News
07:54
Pierre Achkar: It is unacceptable to halt Kleiat Airport and Jounieh Port's operations due to political reasons
5
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41
Israeli sources say Biden's pressure on Netanyahu regarding a Gaza agreement is 'remarkable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:41
Israeli sources say Biden's pressure on Netanyahu regarding a Gaza agreement is 'remarkable'
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43
Hamas issues new instructions to hostage guards, accuses Israel of recent deaths
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:43
Hamas issues new instructions to hostage guards, accuses Israel of recent deaths
8
World News
12:24
The US seizes Venezuelan President's plane, transfers it to Florida
World News
12:24
The US seizes Venezuelan President's plane, transfers it to Florida
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More