China school bus crash kills 11, including students: State media reports

A school bus ploughed into a crowd of people outside a middle school in eastern China on Tuesday, killing 11 people, including five students, state media reported.



"As of now, (the incident) has caused the deaths of 11 people, of whom six were parents and five were students," state broadcaster CCTV reported, adding that one other person was in "critical" condition.



AFP