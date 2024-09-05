Putin thanks Saudi Arabia's MBS for helping major US-Russia prisoner swap

World News
2024-09-05 | 05:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Putin thanks Saudi Arabia&#39;s MBS for helping major US-Russia prisoner swap
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Putin thanks Saudi Arabia's MBS for helping major US-Russia prisoner swap

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was grateful to Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for helping to organize the biggest US-Russian prisoner swap since the Cold War.

US journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-US Marine Paul Whelan returned to the United States on Aug. 1, hours after being freed from Russian detention in the biggest prisoner exchange between the two countries since the Cold War.

The swap deal, worked on in secrecy for more than a year, involved 24 prisoners - 16 moving from Russia to the West and eight sent back to Russia from the West.

"Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince played an active role in the initial stages of this work. We are very grateful to him, as it resulted in the return of our citizens to the homeland," Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

Putin also thanked Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for providing the venue for the exchange. He mentioned that several other Arab countries facilitated the swap but did not name them.


Reuters

World News

Putin

Russia

Saudi Arabia

MBS

US

Prisoner

LBCI Next
German police shot dead gunman near Israel consulate
Ukraine parliament accepts Foreign Minister Kuleba's resignation: MPs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-08-01

Putin meets freed Russian prisoners at Moscow airport

LBCI
World News
04:41

Russia's Putin says he does not understand French actions against Telegram's Durov

LBCI
World News
04:01

Putin: China, India and Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine talks

LBCI
World News
15:01

Putin was aware of Russian election interference, the White House says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:28

Munich shooting was 'possible attack on Israeli institution': State Minister

LBCI
World News
07:32

Macron names ex-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as French PM

LBCI
World News
06:10

German police shot dead gunman near Israel consulate

LBCI
World News
05:16

Ukraine parliament accepts Foreign Minister Kuleba's resignation: MPs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:59

Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-02

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib tells Greek Ambassador: Early recovery projects in Syria key to resolving Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-21

MP George Okais to LBCI: March 8 Alliance hinders presidential election sessions

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:18

US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
15:59

Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Helena Iskandar sues ex-central bank governor Riad Salameh amid financial probe: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:26

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surroundings

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Israeli airstrike on Kafra leaves one dead, another injured

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More